Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

