Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of INGR opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.