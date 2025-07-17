New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 169,852 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $602,933. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

