New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $160,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,934.18. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $353.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

