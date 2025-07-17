New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $260.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.43. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

