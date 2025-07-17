New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of WEX worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after buying an additional 1,052,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1,684.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 190,605 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,799,000 after purchasing an additional 168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 5,562.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEX opened at $151.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.73. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

