New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $482.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $493.95. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.49 and its 200 day moving average is $375.62.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

