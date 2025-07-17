New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,183.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,194.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

