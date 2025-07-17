Newmont Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 71,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average daily volume of 41,915 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC set a $74.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 274.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 92.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

