News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in News were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

