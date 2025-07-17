NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.50. 2,151,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,720,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

