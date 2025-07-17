NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.54 and last traded at C$9.50. 2,151,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,720,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NXE
NexGen Energy Trading Up 2.3%
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.