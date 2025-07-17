Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 879,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $146,907.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,715.25. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,044. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.