Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UMH opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,265 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,270.55. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $677,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,721.38. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,314 over the last 90 days. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

