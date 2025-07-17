Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,796 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in Insmed by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insmed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,113,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Insmed by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,357,000 after purchasing an additional 593,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after purchasing an additional 273,759 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This represents a 52.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $95,641.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,048.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,197 shares of company stock worth $49,124,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.