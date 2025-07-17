Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

