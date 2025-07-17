Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 270 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 81,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6,283.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 93,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

