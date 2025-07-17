Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,325 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 455.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

