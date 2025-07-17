Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.22%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

