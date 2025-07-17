Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 127,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 2,800 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $27,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,253.06. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock worth $9,247,847. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

