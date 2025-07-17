Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 128.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR opened at $239.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.06. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $210.51 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.