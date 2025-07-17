Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -560.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTST. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

