Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,624 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,918,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 318,737 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.36.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Sila Realty Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

