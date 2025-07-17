Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CPB were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPB by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CPB by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPB by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CPB by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,596.41. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,668.62. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,764 shares of company stock valued at $352,386 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $768.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. CPB Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. CPB had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CPB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

