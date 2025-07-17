Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,273,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after buying an additional 1,506,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 666,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 645,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after buying an additional 543,853 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.48). Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

