Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

