Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 685.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,259,000. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after buying an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 3,272,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 4,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 17.4%

NYSE JOBY opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $329,629.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 660,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,109.72. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000,003.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,320 shares of company stock worth $20,211,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.