Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

ESRT opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.66. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

