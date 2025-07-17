Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.97.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

