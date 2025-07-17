Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,750 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 180.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $772,820.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

