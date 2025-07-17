Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 388.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $147,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,950. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 545,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 3.0%

ASTS stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

