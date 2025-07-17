Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 54,220.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 32,837.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after buying an additional 1,344,038 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 2,057.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Price Performance
ILMN opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
