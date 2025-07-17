Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,170 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Trex by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

