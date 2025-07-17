Nokia (NOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nokia Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NOK opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6,204.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 6,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,798,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,140,000 after buying an additional 1,002,033 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
