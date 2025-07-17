Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,780 shares of company stock worth $105,009,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.67.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $702.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $681.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

