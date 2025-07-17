NovoCure (NVCR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVCR opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 56.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

