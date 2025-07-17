nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,532,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 18.2% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.1%

NVT opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $81.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

