nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

