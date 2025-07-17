NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 48,792 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, A Brooke Seawell sold 48,112 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $8,000,063.36.

On Thursday, July 10th, A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73.

On Wednesday, July 9th, A Brooke Seawell sold 48,971 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.56.

On Tuesday, July 8th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,300 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $8,000,215.00.

On Monday, July 7th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $7,999,902.18.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,411 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $8,000,065.71.

On Tuesday, July 1st, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80.

On Monday, June 30th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,912 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $7,999,802.56.

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

