NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $172.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

