NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $172.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

