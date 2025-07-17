NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

