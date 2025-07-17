Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Armen Panossian purchased 8,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,910 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 75.5% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,230.77%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.