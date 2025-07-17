OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Shares of OCFC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
