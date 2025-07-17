OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 911.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 733,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

