Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4,738.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 212,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 336.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.