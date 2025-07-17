One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 12,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.
One Global ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.30.
About One Global ETF
The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than One Global ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks to Cushion Your Portfolio This Earnings Season
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Fund Manager Says You Should Get Out of Tesla and Apple—Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- JNJ’s Stock Price Is Back in Rally Mode—The Time to Buy Is Now
Receive News & Ratings for One Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.