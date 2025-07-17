One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

One Global ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 12,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

One Global ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.30.

About One Global ETF

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

