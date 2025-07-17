Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading 8.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62. 2,707,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,163% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Osisko Development Stock Up 8.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

