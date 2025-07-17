Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58,220.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

