Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,500 ($33.55) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,984 ($26.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,869.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,879.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,470 ($19.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,600 ($34.89).

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. Research analysts predict that Oxford Instruments will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson acquired 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,874 ($25.15) per share, with a total value of £74,997.48 ($100,640.74). Insiders purchased 7,927 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

