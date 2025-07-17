Paul Cichocki Sells 43,825 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $4,673,936.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,403,843.95. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BJ opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,775,000 after purchasing an additional 504,958 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Argus upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

