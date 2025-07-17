Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,962,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 114,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

